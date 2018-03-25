Henderson man dies in early morning house fire

A Henderson man was found dead inside a home after a fire broke out at the residence early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Henderson Fire Department firefighters responded to the 2700 block of Pala Drive, near Pecos Road and Windmill Parkway at 2:15 a.m. On arrival, a crew saw light smoke coming from a single-story house. They entered the home and found the deceased man in the same bedroom where the fire started, according to public information officer Kathleen Richards.

A release from the department said a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home and alerted emergency services. One adult and a dog were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by family members.

The Clark Country Coroner will release the identity of the man. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The total estimated loss is valued at $50,000.

