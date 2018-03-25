Henderson man dies in early morning house fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson man dies in early morning house fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
File image (AP) File image (AP)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

A Henderson man was found dead inside a home after a fire broke out at the residence early Sunday morning, according to fire officials. 

Henderson Fire Department firefighters responded to the 2700 block of Pala Drive, near Pecos Road and Windmill Parkway at 2:15 a.m. On arrival, a crew saw light smoke coming from a single-story house. They entered the home and found the deceased man in the same bedroom where the fire started, according to public information officer Kathleen Richards. 

A release from the department said a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home and alerted emergency services. One adult and a dog were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by family members. 

The Clark Country Coroner will release the identity of the man. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The total estimated loss is valued at $50,000.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Armed suspects target retail store in East Las Vegas

    Armed suspects target retail store in East Las Vegas

    Sunday, March 25 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-03-25 20:54:06 GMT
    Metro police released video stills of suspects wanted for stealing merchandise from an east Valley retail store Feb. 22, 2018 (LVMPD / FOX5).Metro police released video stills of suspects wanted for stealing merchandise from an east Valley retail store Feb. 22, 2018 (LVMPD / FOX5).

    A group of armed men targeted an East Las Vegas grocery store last month, Metro police said. 

    More >

    A group of armed men targeted an East Las Vegas grocery store last month, Metro police said. 

    More >

  • EXCLUSIVE

    Henderson students escape bus fire near Barstow, California

    Saturday, March 24 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-03-24 12:51:35 GMT
    Henderson students escaped a bus fire on their way back from a field trip Friday. (Photo: Jose Carranza)Henderson students escaped a bus fire on their way back from a field trip Friday. (Photo: Jose Carranza)

    Thirty-five seventh-grade students from Sports Leadership and Management Academy in Henderson, along with parents, chaperones and a driver escaped a bus fire Friday afternoon near Barstow, California. 

    More >

    Thirty-five seventh-grade students from Sports Leadership and Management Academy in Henderson, along with parents, chaperones and a driver escaped a bus fire Friday afternoon near Barstow, California. 

    More >

  • Las Vegas woman claiming celebrity connections arrested for fraud

    Las Vegas woman claiming celebrity connections arrested for fraud

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:37:00 GMT
    Marlene Fitzgerald, 44, faces multiple felony charges for allegedly scamming victims (LVMPD).Marlene Fitzgerald, 44, faces multiple felony charges for allegedly scamming victims (LVMPD).

    A Las Vegas woman who claimed to have strong celebrity connections to singers, dj's and boxers was arrested for defrauding multiple people.  

    More >

    A Las Vegas woman who claimed to have strong celebrity connections to singers, dj's and boxers was arrested for defrauding multiple people.  

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.