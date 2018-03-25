Police investigating fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Las Vegas.

Police said a passerby noticed a man who appeared to be lying on a sidewalk in the 4200 block of North Lamont Street, near Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard Saturday at 12:27 a.m.

The passerby went to check on him, found he had been shot dead, and called 911.

Police said the victim was in his 20s.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

An investigation is ongoing.

