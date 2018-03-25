Police investigating fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police investigating fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Posted by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas.

They say a passer-by noticed a man who appeared to be lying on a sidewalk across the street from Manch Elementary School on Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard early Saturday.

The passer-by went to check on him, found he had been shot dead, and called 911.

Las Vegas Metro Police say the man was in his late 20s.

They say the Clark County coroner's office will release the man's name after his family has been notified.

Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting.

