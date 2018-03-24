Las Vegas police search for west valley robbery suspect - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police search for west valley robbery suspect

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Las Vegas police were searching for a suspect who they said robbed a business in the west valley on Friday.

Police said the man entered the business on the 3300 block of Hualapai Way, near Desert Inn Road, about 4:43 p.m. He presented a threatening note to an employee demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount.

The man, described as white in his mid- to late-50's, was last seen wearing a black ball cap, sunglasses, T-shirt, pants and black bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

