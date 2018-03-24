Armed suspects target Walmart Neighborhood in East Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Armed suspects target Walmart Neighborhood in East Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Metro police released video stills of suspects wanted for stealing merchandise from an east Valley Walmart Neighborhood Feb. 22, 2018 (LVMPD / FOX5). Metro police released video stills of suspects wanted for stealing merchandise from an east Valley Walmart Neighborhood Feb. 22, 2018 (LVMPD / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A group of armed men targeted an East Las Vegas grocery store last month, Metro police said. 

On Feb. 22 at 8:15 p.m., three men entered the Walmart Neighborhood grocery store on the 1400 block of South Lamb Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard. Police said each suspect was pushing a shopping cart in the business and randomly filled it with high-end merchandise. 

As they attempted to exit the store, a loss prevention employee approached the group. One of the suspects pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and threatened the employee. The suspects fled the scene with the unpaid items, police said in a release. 

Police described the suspects as 20 year old Hispanic men. The first suspect wore a blue flannel shirt, skinny jeans and white shoes. The second suspect wore a blue jacket with either black or brown sweat pants and the third suspect wore a blue hat, blue jacket, black pants with black Adidas.

Metro police only released surveillance video stills of two of the suspects. 

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects should call the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.

