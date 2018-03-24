First weekend of spring brings wind gusts to the Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas will experience slightly strong winds during the first weekend of spring.

It will be partly cloudy throughout Saturday and wind gust will pick up in the afternoon and stick around until Sunday. Expects winds to be anywhere from 25 to 30 miles per hour.

The Spring Mountains has a wind advisory in place for most of the weekend. Temperatures will dip to the low and mid 60's and gradually warm up throughout the week.

Friday temperatures will likely reach a high of 80 degrees.

