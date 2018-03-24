Organization offers complimentary laundromat services for Las Vegas families

Las Vegas families have the opportunity to take advantage of complimentary laundromat services on Saturday in the east Valley.

The Laundry Project organization provides low-income families with the funds and supplies needed to wash clothes including detergent, fabric softener, laundry baskets, Ziploc bags, garbage bags, and even coloring books and crayons to keep children entertained.

"With the average cost of eight loads of laundry nearing $35, many families are forced to choose between paying bills and washing their clothes. To ease this expense, Current hosts its Laundry Project to lift a burden many families experience regardless of location," a press release said.

Families can stop by at A+ Laundromat located on 2448 East Bonanza Road, near Eastern Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The organization will wash and dry approximately 300 loads of clothes and linens.

In addition, the Laundry Project is also working with businesses in downtown Las Vegas to continue to serve families in the area. For more information about the organization and how you can help, visit their website.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.