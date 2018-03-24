Las Vegas oddsmakers cashing in on NCAA Tournament

MGM Resorts released surveillance video of Stephen Paddock before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip.More >
North Las Vegas police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in connection with a triple murder that occurred last year.
A Las Vegas woman who claimed to have strong celebrity connections to singers, dj's and boxers was arrested for defrauding multiple people.
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.
A nine-year-old boy was killed in a crash Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.
Authorities say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces in Georgia.
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Friday.
A debate on whether the Clark County School District should have a gender diverse policy dragged late into the night at Thursday's board of trustees meeting, ending with the approval for the "creation of a policy, regulation and guideline documents."
