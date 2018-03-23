Mojave Max emerges from burrow

Mojave Max is shown in an undated image. (File)

Mojave Max has emerged from his burrow!

The famous Southern Nevada tortoise officially emerged on Friday at 11:11 a.m.

The earliest he has ever emerged was on Feb. 14, 2005, at 11:55 a.m. The latest he has ever emerged was April 17, 2012, at 12:41 p.m.

Mojave Max calls the Las Vegas Springs Preserve his home.

His emergence marks the beginning of spring-like weather in Southern Nevada. Warmer temperatures, longer daylight hours and his own internal clock are factors that contribute to his emergence.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.