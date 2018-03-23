Mojave Max emerges from burrow - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Mojave Max emerges from burrow

Posted: Updated:
Mojave Max is shown in an undated image. (File) Mojave Max is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Mojave Max has emerged from his burrow! 

The famous Southern Nevada tortoise officially emerged on Friday at 11:11 a.m. 

The earliest he has ever emerged was on Feb. 14, 2005, at 11:55 a.m. The latest he has ever emerged was April 17, 2012, at 12:41 p.m. 

Mojave Max calls the Las Vegas Springs Preserve his home.

His emergence marks the beginning of spring-like weather in Southern Nevada. Warmer temperatures, longer daylight hours and his own internal clock are factors that contribute to his emergence. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.