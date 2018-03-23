Las Vegas students to 'March for our Lives'

Across the nation, thousands of students will march for change Saturday. A lot of valley students are expected to march downtown in the "March For Our Lives" event in Las Vegas.

The march starts at 10 a.m. at the Smith Center. Students will march through downtown to City Hall where they’ll hear speeches, register to vote, and discuss action they’d like to see from lawmakers.

FOX5 spoke to students planning to attend the march. They said the march isn’t to get rid of the second amendment but to call for legislation that will protect and address the cause of gun violence we see in our communities and schools.

"When we stand united, that’s when things happen, that’s historically how things change in America for the better," Capella graduate student Denise Hooks said.

"You have so many students from different backgrounds coming together, taking a stand, and the communities coming together as well, not only here in Las Vegas, but across the country," People’s Project’s Manual Arizala said.

The students say they’ve heard criticism from people disregarding them as “just kids.”

"To discount the intelligence and the ability to mobilize kind of just discounting our future," Hooks said.

Lyft is offering free rides to people attending the march (up to $15.) There is also free parking in the parking structure at the World Market downtown.

