Fact check: Trump blames Obama for device used during Las Vegas shooting

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that bump stock devices, like the ones used in the 1 October shooting that killed 58 people in Las Vegas, will be banned within 90 days.

President Trump also sent out a tweet blaming the Obama Administration for legalizing the devices, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire automatically.

Obama Administration legalized bump stocks. BAD IDEA. As I promised, today the Department of Justice will issue the rule banning BUMP STOCKS with a mandated comment period. We will BAN all devices that turn legal weapons into illegal machine guns. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Multiple fact-checking organizations, including PolitiFact, stated that President Trump's blaming of the Obama Administration is "mostly true," simply because the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms had no legal reasoning to not approve the devices.

"Not because they liked it, but because the law did not permit them to prohibit it," UCLA Professor Adam Winkler told PolitiFact.

The Trump Administration proposal will undergo a mandatory 90-day review period before becoming final. Then, bump stock owners would be required to surrender or destroy the devices.

“I applaud the Department of Justice for issuing a proposed rule that will ban bump stocks,” Sen. Dean Heller, Republican of Nevada said. “The Oct. first tragedy brought to light the use of these devices and that’s why I pushed the Administration to swiftly review an Obama-era decision that permitted the sale of bump stocks and issue its own interpretation. A new Las Vegas has risen since that horrific night, but six months later many of our friends, loved ones, and neighbors are still experiencing grief. I will continue to monitor this process during the 90-day comment period and work with the Administration to ensure a bump stock ban is enacted.”

The National Rifle Association has said it is willing to approve more regulations on bump stocks but did not call for an outright ban.

"I have said before that the federal action is the appropriate approach for sanctions on bump stocks or similar accessories as it would be the most direct path for a swift and uniform change," Gov. Brian Sandoval said.

