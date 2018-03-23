Cause of fire at Las Vegas motel under investigation

A vacant Las Vegas motel was damaged in a fire Friday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the incident at 10:48 a.m. at the Rummel Motel on 1809 South Las Vegas Boulevard, near St. Louis Avenue.

Arriving crews reported heaving smoke and flames coming through the roof of the structure. It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control. The fire was confined to the motel.

As firefighters were setting up to fight the fire, they observed people leaving the building on different sides. The building was used by squatters n the past. When firefighters searched the building they found nobody inside. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to fires in the building in the past two years with the last being on Dec. 22, 2017.

At least two-thirds of the motel was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

