Boy killed in south Las Vegas crash

A juvenile died after being struck by a vehicle in south Las Vegas on March 23, 2018. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

A 9-year-old boy was killed in a crash Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:36 p.m. at Jack Leavitt Street and Riverdance Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

According to Paul McCullough, of Las Vegas Metro police, the boy was riding a bike northbound in the southbound lane of Riverdance Avenue. The driver stopped at the stop sign at the intersection and looked to the left to clear traffic. Not expecting to see a bike coming from her righthand side, she turned southbound and struck the boy.

Police said the boy got stuck in the tire well of the vehicle after being struck.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

It has not been determined who is at fault in the crash, McCullough said. Impairment is not suspected.

McCullough said the driver, a woman in her 30s, was in the vehicle with her own kids. "She is very distraught and upset."

The area has been shut down to traffic, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

"We seem to have a selfish driving society. We need folks to slow down. We need folks to stop driving like idiots, pay attention to our surroundings. We need to have our pedestrians to have their heads on a swivel - whether you have the right of way or not," McCullough said while wrapping up a briefing with local media.

