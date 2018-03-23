Boy hit and killed by SUV remembered as 'energetic and full of l - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Boy hit and killed by SUV remembered as 'energetic and full of love'

Posted: Updated:
A juvenile died after being struck by a vehicle in south Las Vegas on March 23, 2018. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) A juvenile died after being struck by a vehicle in south Las Vegas on March 23, 2018. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A nine-year-old boy was killed in a crash Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

Officers responded to the incident at 2:36 p.m. at Jack Leavitt Street and Riverdance Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard. 

According to Sgt. Paul McCullough, of Las Vegas Metro police, the boy was riding a bike northbound in the southbound lane of Riverdance Avenue. The driver stopped at the stop sign at the intersection and looked to the left to clear traffic. Not expecting to see a bike coming from her righthand side, she turned southbound and struck the boy. 

Police said the boy got stuck in the tire well of the vehicle after being struck. He was not wearing a helmet.

Family members gathered at the scene to light candles. His mother said Nikolai was shy, energetic and full of love.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. 

Johnathan Jenkins, who rides around the area with his friends on his scooter, said the whole situation made him feel horrible.

"I'm 10 and it scares me because that could have happened to me," he said. "It kind of scares me a lot ... It's going to make me look around for cars even more better. I still do, but it's going to make me look even more."

It has not been determined who is at fault in the crash, McCullough said. Impairment was not suspected. 

McCullough said the driver, a 31-year-old woman, was in the vehicle with her eight-year-old daughter. Police allowed her to leave the scene in the car she drove. She got into the passenger seat and had someone else drive.

"She is very distraught and upset," McCullough said. "We need folks to slow down. We need folks to stop driving like idiots. Pay attention to your surroundings. We need our pedestrians to have their heads on a swivel, whether you have right of way or not. You need to be clear before you commit to a roadway... In this case here, we've got a young kid that's, you know, perfect angel."

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

