Henderson launches 'Safe Pools Rule' safety campaign

The City of Henderson launched a safety campaign to keep children safe during pool season.

'Safe Pools Rule' reminds people of the dangers of pool season and how quickly fun can turn into tragedy in just seconds. Officials say it only takes seconds for someone to drown and it's 100 percent preventable using simple safety techniques.

The program features a Safety Squad which includes Henderson Mayor Debra March, city council, fire chief Shawn White, professional fire fighter president Dan Pentkowski and Henderson Hospital CEO Sam Kaufman.

For more information on pool safety and Henderson pool locations visit the city's website.

