Report: Man made homophobic remark before attacking victim in Las Vegas

A man arrested in connection with a hate crime at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has been taken into custody after reportedly using homophobic slurs against a man and beating him at a Las Vegas Walgreens.

According to a police report, on March 8 the victim was walking toward a Walgreens on Flamingo Road when observed a man, identified as Gino Flinn, walking behind him. The victim stopped and waited for Flinn to pass. When he did, Flinn got close to him and said: "I don't like gays."

The victim went into the Walgreens and was attacked by Flinn, the report stated. The victim said he was hit 20 to 30 times in the head and upper body and that Finn had a rock in his fist during the assault.

The victim was taken to Desert Springs Hospital where he was checked out by medical staff.

Finn left the scene but later returned when he realized he left his hat in the store.

He was taken into custody and charged with battery with a deadly weapon.

