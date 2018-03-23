Report: Man made homophobic remark before attacking victim in Las Vegas

MGM Resorts released surveillance video of Stephen Paddock before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip.More >
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Two officers yelled for a suspect to show his hands then shouted "gun, gun, gun" moments before fatally shooting the man who turned out to be unarmed.More >
Turning the driver's exam room into a drive-thru is not a great way to start.More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The company had said it expected the sales to start March 22. But there's been a delay, a company spokesperson told CNNMoney Thursday morning. It now expects sales to likely start Friday.More >
A video of an infant smoking a small cigar set off outrage on social media that helped North Carolina authorities identify and arrest the mother.More >
The parents have been charged with abuse of a corpse, concealing the whereabouts of a child and criminal conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint.More >
A judge has sentenced an Indiana woman to 120 years in prison for killing her young children hours after her husband filed for divorce.More >
