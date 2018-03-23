Pedestrian killed in crash near Charleston and Decatur - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian killed in crash near Charleston and Decatur

Police investigated a deadly crash on Charleston Boulevard on March 23, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5) Police investigated a deadly crash on Charleston Boulevard on March 23, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)
Police investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on March 23, 2018. (Source: LVACS) Police investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on March 23, 2018. (Source: LVACS)
Police tape blocks off a section of Charleston Boulevard on March 23, 2018. (Kristen DeSilva/FOX5) Police tape blocks off a section of Charleston Boulevard on March 23, 2018. (Kristen DeSilva/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Friday. 

Officers responded to the incident at 12: 24 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Brush Street, near Decatur Boulevard. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

East and westbound lanes of Charles are shut down between Decatur and Wilshire Street, police said. Motorists are urged to avoid the area. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

