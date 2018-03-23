Elderly pedestrian killed in crash near Charleston and Decatur - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Elderly pedestrian killed in crash near Charleston and Decatur

Posted: Updated:
Police investigated a deadly crash on Charleston Boulevard on March 23, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5) Police investigated a deadly crash on Charleston Boulevard on March 23, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)
Police investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on March 23, 2018. (Source: LVACS) Police investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on March 23, 2018. (Source: LVACS)
Police tape blocks off a section of Charleston Boulevard on March 23, 2018. (Kristen DeSilva/FOX5) Police tape blocks off a section of Charleston Boulevard on March 23, 2018. (Kristen DeSilva/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Friday. 

Officers responded to the incident at 12: 24 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Brush Street, near Decatur Boulevard. Metro police said 78-year-old Janice Flannery was attempting to make a left turn in a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe from Brush Street onto eastbound Charleston. 

The 90-year-old pedestrian was crossing eastbound Charleston in a marked crosswalk when Flannery struck and knocked him to the ground. 

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.  The Clark County Coroner will release his identity after his family is notified. 

East and westbound lanes of Charles were shut down between Decatur and Wilshire Street during the investigation, police said. An investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • VIDEO

    MGM Resorts releases surveillance footage of Stephen Paddock

    MGM Resorts releases surveillance footage of Stephen Paddock

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:34 AM EDT2018-03-23 07:34:48 GMT
    Stephen Paddock was captured on surveillance video at the Mandalay Bay. Source: MGM)Stephen Paddock was captured on surveillance video at the Mandalay Bay. Source: MGM)
    Stephen Paddock was captured on surveillance video at the Mandalay Bay. Source: MGM)Stephen Paddock was captured on surveillance video at the Mandalay Bay. Source: MGM)

    MGM Resorts released surveillance video of Stephen Paddock before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip.  

    More >

    MGM Resorts released surveillance video of Stephen Paddock before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip.  

    More >

  • Suspect sought in North Las Vegas triple murder

    Suspect sought in North Las Vegas triple murder

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:07:05 GMT
    Police released surveillance video stills of a suspect wanted in connection with a triple murder (NLVPD / FOX5).Police released surveillance video stills of a suspect wanted in connection with a triple murder (NLVPD / FOX5).
    Police released surveillance video stills of a suspect wanted in connection with a triple murder (NLVPD / FOX5).Police released surveillance video stills of a suspect wanted in connection with a triple murder (NLVPD / FOX5).

    North Las Vegas police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in connection with a triple murder that occurred last year.  

    More >

    North Las Vegas police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in connection with a triple murder that occurred last year.  

    More >

  • Las Vegas woman claiming celebrity connections arrested for fraud

    Las Vegas woman claiming celebrity connections arrested for fraud

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:37:00 GMT
    Marlene Fitzgerald, 44, faces multiple felony charges for allegedly scamming victims (LVMPD).Marlene Fitzgerald, 44, faces multiple felony charges for allegedly scamming victims (LVMPD).

    A Las Vegas woman who claimed to have strong celebrity connections to singers, dj's and boxers was arrested for defrauding multiple people.  

    More >

    A Las Vegas woman who claimed to have strong celebrity connections to singers, dj's and boxers was arrested for defrauding multiple people.  

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.