Elderly pedestrian killed in crash near Charleston and Decatur

Police tape blocks off a section of Charleston Boulevard on March 23, 2018. (Kristen DeSilva/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Friday.

Officers responded to the incident at 12: 24 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Brush Street, near Decatur Boulevard. Metro police said 78-year-old Janice Flannery was attempting to make a left turn in a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe from Brush Street onto eastbound Charleston.

The 90-year-old pedestrian was crossing eastbound Charleston in a marked crosswalk when Flannery struck and knocked him to the ground.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner will release his identity after his family is notified.

East and westbound lanes of Charles were shut down between Decatur and Wilshire Street during the investigation, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

