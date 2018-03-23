Las Vegas woman claiming celebrity connections arrested for fraud

A Las Vegas woman who claimed to have strong celebrity connections to singers, dj's and boxers was arrested for defrauding multiple people.

Marlene Fitzgerald, 44, faces five felony counts for operating a scam which includes theft totaling more than $3,500, according to a release from the office of Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Fitzgerald reportedly ran multiple companies under the guise of entertainment booking beginning Dec. 2016 through July 2017.

The self-professed celebrity talent booking agent operated World Entertainment, LLC, Future Management and Total Entertainment Artist Management which she used to promise victims performances from stars like Justin Bieber and The Chainsmokers. Fitzgerald accepted large deposits in exchange for the alleged performances.

On a separate occasion, Fitzgerald sealed a marketing deal involving undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. She claimed Mayweather would make personal appearances at events, logo placement on his boxing gloves and exclusive sponsorship rights to Mayweather's official after-party, according to the release. Victims of this alleged scam collectively lost $230,000.

“Fraudsters will prey on their victims’ hopes and desires to perpetuate their fraud,” said Laxalt. “My office will continue its work to deter embezzlement schemes by pursuing justice for victims of fraud and theft.

The Attorney General's Criminal Prosecution Unit will continue to investigate and prosecute the alleged crimes.

Fitzgerald's arrest report is available below.

