Suspect sought in North Las Vegas triple murder

North Las Vegas police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in connection with a triple murder that occurred last year.

Police released two surveillance video stills of the suspect. He is described as a black male, about 20 to 30 years old, standing at 5'11" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Officers were originally dispatched to the 2200 block of Carroll Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive on Dec. 28, 2017. The bodies of Quintin Jakar Hicks, 20, Anthony Jaurice Vance, 22, and 44-year-old Carole Joyce Patterson were discovered inside an apartment, according to police.

The three victims were shot to death, police said. Patterson was Hick's mother and both lived in the apartment, their family confirmed.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect is urged to contact the NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

