Study: Kids aren't playing enough and parents are to blame

Mike Doria surfed Pintrest to create a handful of kid-friendly games (Mike Doria / FOX5). Mike Doria surfed Pintrest to create a handful of kid-friendly games (Mike Doria / FOX5).
Uh oh! Kids need to reacquaint themselves with hide and seek and freeze tag because they’re apparently not playing enough, according to a new study done Gallup and the blog Melissa and Doug. 

Eighty percent of parents surveyed in the Gallup study agreed that unstructured, child-led play helps to foster creativity.  However, only 22 percent listed creativity as one of the more important qualities for children to develop by age 10.

Parents are instead putting electronics in their kids’ hand instead of finding creative ways to play. 

Also, parents are focusing on raising “successful” children to get them more in line with the benchmarks for elite colleges.  FOX5’s Mike Doria did some internet surfing on Pinterest and found a few creative ways to play with your children.

