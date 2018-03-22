Dancer accuses Steve Wynn of sexual harassment

Another woman has accused casino mogul Steve Wynn of sexual harassment.

The woman, who remained anonymous released information about her case through her attorney Lisa Bloom.

Bloom said the woman is a highly skilled professional dancer, currently on a national tour. She danced on Broadway before she was hired to dance for the show “Showstoppers” at the Wynn Las Vegas from late 2014 through late 2016. “Showstoppers” was not a nude nor a semi-nude show.

She said during rehearsals, dancers would normally wear jazz pants, tank tops or other casual fitness wear. Yet when Mr. Wynn stopped in to the rehearsals, which he did often when he was in town, the female dancers were instructed immediately to strip down to bras and panties, put on heels, and apply extra makeup so as to be sexually appealing to Mr. Wynn.

"Mr. Wynn would then sit in the front row of the theater and leer while the female performers danced particularly physically revealing segments of the show. Many cast members, including my client, considered Mr. Wynn’s demands humiliating."

"My client was disgusted by Mr. Wynn’s behavior. She considered his demands unprofessional and demeaning. And so she would often not strip down, or would do so only partially. These small acts of rebellion in the face of the most powerful man in Las Vegas were followed by her being sent to the back of dance routines, or removed from show routines altogether. The experience was highly stressful and upsetting to her."

"Witnesses who worked on the show have confirmed our client’s allegations about Mr. Wynn’s offensive behavior to us. We have sent letters to attorneys for Mr. Wynn and Wynn Resorts about these acts of sexual harassment and retaliation and have yet to receive any meaningful response," Bloom said.

Bloom also said her client was willing to cooperate in any investigation.

The former Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn plans to potentially sell all his stock in the casino-operator, a month after he resigned over sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Two months ago, The Wall Street Journal reported that several women said the billionaire harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist formerly employed by the Las Vegas company. Wynn has denied the allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

