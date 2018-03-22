Raiders give price tag, more details on Las Vegas stadium design

Raiders executives discussed more details about the future Las Vegas Raiders Stadium at Thursday's stadium authority board meeting, including some of the state-of-the-art features inside the domed stadium.

The stadium will be 226 feet tall and topped with a high-tech, glass roof. The sides of the stadium will be mostly transparent as well, with massive windows that can open to a view of the strip. On the inside, the stadium will boast 65,000 seats, nine different clubs and 108 luxury suites. Raiders President Marc Badain said some of those suites have already been reserved.

"Suite sales are going well. The community has really responded, a lot of companies are really excited," he said.

The total price tag for the stadium is estimated to be $1.8 billion. Raiders representatives said the figure includes $1.3 billion for construction costs and and $122 million for furniture and equipment.

That bottom line does not include money to build off-site parking nor the team's Henderson practice facility.

As Thursday's meeting wound down, Raiders execs prepared to head to Orlando, where the team will make another pitch, to the other NFL team owners.

"All the 31 other owners are making an (investment) in this market, so they have to make sure the finances are solid. So it's certainly no rubber stamp but signs are positive," Badain said.

.@VegasStadium meeting underway after some technical difficulties. Lot of board members joining (or attempting to join) by phone today pic.twitter.com/5TYqGLvp1r — Eric Hilt FOX5 (@ericmhilt) March 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.