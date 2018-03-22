Valley families disappointed Toys R Us liquidation sale delayed

Toys 'R' Us is expected to rollout sales as it closes all stores nationwide. (FOX5)

More than 700 Toys R Us stores across the country were supposed to start liquidation sales on Thursday.

Customers in the valley went to the toy store, expecting to snag some great deals. That wasn’t the case.

At the last minute, the toy giant announced its close-out sales were postponed.

Soon the iconic toy stores would be a thing of the past.

“Being a child of the '80s, Toys R Us was such a big thing for me,” shopper Walter Solomon said.

“Growing up, I was never spoiled, but there was that time - it was your birthday, and you got to walk into Toys R Us,” Stephanie Manukyan said.

“We've grown up with Toys R Us and Babies R Us too,” Danita Eldridge said. “It's sad to see everything go online. It's fun to bring the kids. It can be crazy at times. But that way of life is going away and it's sad.”

Many shoppers said they were expecting to get some big steals.

“We actually came to check out the closing sales but it hasn't started yet,” Brooke Harness said. “Especially when you have a store that tends to have higher priced toys, it's nice to see when they're 20 percent off or 40 percent off.”

But instead, they were greeted with mixed answers and no deals, just yet.

“So a lot of us were asking because there weren't as many sales as expected,” Manukyan said. “But they said they're just waiting to hear for the final note from corporate.”

“They're saying they're just waiting for some court stuff to go through,” Solomon said.

“I just asked them and they said the liquidation sale was delayed or something,” Harness said. “They don't know when they're closing yet.”

But the delay didn’t stop many from shopping at one of their beloved toy stores – even paying full price.

One parent said she had $200 worth of gift cards to use.

“We got stuff for Easter, upcoming birthdays, nieces and nephews, whatever I could do to spend the leftover money on my cards,” Manukyan said.

While the closures only punctuate a huge shift to online sales, these parents said they would rather keep things the way they are.

“It's convenient but I'm the type of person who likes to go in and see stuff, touch stuff and try things on,” Harness said.

“I understand the online need and it's easier to shop from home,” Manukyan said. “There's thousands of people that are going to be out of work. And I feel like it's robbing some of that magic from children ... the magic of walking into a toy store and there's anything that a child would ever want.”

Many parents said they were keeping an eye on that liquidation sale. They said they will be back once it starts.

A Toys R Us spokesperson confirmed sales have been delayed across the country, likely until Friday.

Lots of families at local Toys R Us, expecting liquidation sales. They’re telling us store employees say it’s been delayed. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/e6pDURoJ8P — Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) March 22, 2018

