Clark County officials to crack down on crime at Wetlands Park

Officials continue to crack down on crime at the Clark County Wetlands Park.

After an inter-agency effort was launched to curb vandalism, graffiti, under-age drinking and other illegal activity, officials said progress has been made at the park.

However, policing efforts will continue at the park. "With the approach of spring break, our message to parents is to know where your kids are because our policing sweeps are continuing," said Clark County Commission Vice Chair Chris Giunchigliani.

There is a curfew for anyone under age 18 at 10 p.m. on weekdays and it's at midnight on weekends and non-school days. A violation of the curfew can result in a citation, arrest, fines of up top $300, and detainment until a guardian can be contacted.

Problems tend to rise in the area after dark, on weekend nights, or on spring and summer nights when school is out. The park has become a location for unauthorized parties, bonfires, and other illegal activity.

Anyone can report suspicious activity at the park to 311 and people can report actual crimes in progress to 911.

In July 2015, damage at the park cost taxpayers $180,000, although vandalism has lessened in the past couple of years. Clark County's costs to clean up and repair graffiti and vandalism dropped to under $10,000 in 2017, compared to 2016 when it cost $53,000.

More than 880 volunteers assisted with cleanup at the park over the past year. The public is invited to participate in a cleanup on April 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Duck Creek Trailhead. To participate email the Clark County Wetlands Park or call 702-455-7522.

In addition, county officials said they would like to remind the public of the following rules:

It is illegal to discharge a firearm at the park or any county park except for the Clark County Shooting Complex.

Graffiti and vandalism can result in citations with fines, community service and jail time.

Fireworks, slingshots, boomerangs, and martial arts paraphernalia are not allowed in any county park without permission from the director of parks and recreation.

No motor vehicles are allowed or permitted off roadways or parking lots in the Clark County Wetlands Park.

