International Pizza Expo brings 'dough' to Las Vegas

If you’re wondering why Las Vegas smells like a cheese and pepperoni pizza this week, it’s because the International Pizza Expo is back in town.  

The annual business to business trade show puts buyers who are owners and managers of independent and chain pizza restaurants in touch with manufacturers and service providers to the industry. 

The pizza restaurant industry's total annual revenue is an estimated $43 billion. 

The convention also brings a lot of “dough” into Las Vegas, about $23.7 million. 

The show has 12,000 estimated attendees and includes the International Pizza Challenge (bake-offs before judges in five divisions, with Pizza Maker of the Year finals); World Pizza Games (skills competition in five divisions), and workshops.

