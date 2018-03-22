Woman struck in hit and run crash in west Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman struck in hit and run crash in west Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A traffic camera still shows Metro's Fatal Detail unit investigating the hit and run crash March 22, 2018 (LVACS / FOX5). A traffic camera still shows Metro's Fatal Detail unit investigating the hit and run crash March 22, 2018 (LVACS / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a hit and run driver early Thursday morning, police said. 

LVMPD officers responded to the crash at 5:50 a.m. on West Flamingo Road near Torrey Pines Drive. Lt. Hatchet said a woman in her 50's was crossing northbound on Flamingo when she was struck by an SUV that fled the scene after the impact. 

The woman was transported to University Medical Center with life threatening injuries, police said. 

Metro's Fatal Detail is investigating the crash and will release the description of the suspect's vehicle at a later time. 

Flamingo Road is closed in both directions between Torrey Pines Drive and Rainbow Boulevard. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

