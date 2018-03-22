MGM Resorts releases surveillance footage of Stephen Paddock

FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big caches of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.

FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big caches of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.

A judge has agreed to unseal 22 search warrants executed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in response to the 1 October shooting. If you would prefer not to read the full 300 pages, you can view our analysis of the reports here. Adam Herbets - FOX5

The New York Times obtained surveillance video of Stephen Paddock before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip.

It shows Paddock over and over in the clips leaving the Mandalay Bay, in a minivan loaded with suitcases. After entering the property valets take his keys, bellhops take his luggage and help him transport numerous bags to his room filled with his arsenal of weapons and ammunition to his room over the course of seven days. As they take the service elevator he could be seen cracking jokes as he tips the bellhop.

Employees at Mandalay Bay appear to be the only ones who interact with Paddock as he checks in at the VIP desk, eats alone at a sushi restaurant, visits the gift shop for snacks and gambles on video poker machines. Casino hosts can also be seen greeting Paddock.

The video footage was obtained initially by the New York Times from MGM Resorts.

"In the antiseptic stare of the surveillance camera, even the most ordinary interactions are deformed, made weird only by what we know now," The New York Times published.

Although people rarely get a glimpse of the steps of a mass shooter, the footage offers no details as to why he carried out the shooting dubbed as "1 October."

MGM Resorts released the following statement to FOX5:

“In the interest of providing greater context around Stephen Paddock’s actions in the days leading up to October 1, MGM Resorts has released these security videos and images. As the security footage demonstrates, Stephen Paddock gave no indication of what he planned to do and his interactions with staff and overall behavior were all normal. MGM and Mandalay Bay could not reasonably foresee that a long-time guest with no known history of threats or violence and behaving in a manner that appeared outwardly normal, would carry out such an inexplicably evil, violent and deadly act. Our focus continues to be on supporting victims and their families, our guests and employees, and cooperating with law enforcement with their ongoing investigation.”

