MGM Resorts releases surveillance footage of Stephen Paddock

A judge has agreed to unseal 22 search warrants executed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in response to the 1 October shooting. If you would prefer not to read the full 300 pages, you can view our analysis of the reports here. Adam Herbets - FOX5More >
A judge has agreed to unseal 22 search warrants executed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in response to the 1 October shooting. If you would prefer not to read the full 300 pages, you can view our analysis of the reports here. Adam Herbets - FOX5More >
A retired metro homicide detective shed light on the latest developments in the 1 October investigation.More >
A retired metro homicide detective shed light on the latest developments in the 1 October investigation.More >
FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big caches of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.More >
FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big caches of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
A teen passenger killed in a crash early Sunday morning was identified.More >
A teen passenger killed in a crash early Sunday morning was identified.More >
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
One man is dead and another person was critically injured after a shootout at an east Las Vegas apartment Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.More >
One man is dead and another person was critically injured after a shootout at an east Las Vegas apartment Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.More >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >
The company had said it expected the sales to start March 22. But there's been a delay, a company spokesperson told CNNMoney Thursday morning. It now expects sales to likely start Friday.More >
The company had said it expected the sales to start March 22. But there's been a delay, a company spokesperson told CNNMoney Thursday morning. It now expects sales to likely start Friday.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man who was struck by a semi-truck and dragged a half-mile early Friday morning in North Las Vegas.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man who was struck by a semi-truck and dragged a half-mile early Friday morning in North Las Vegas.More >
A 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Henderson on March 7.More >
A 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Henderson on March 7.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a 28-year-old woman died in a crash Tuesday afternoon.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a 28-year-old woman died in a crash Tuesday afternoon.More >