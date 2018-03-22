UFC fighter says Metro doesn't care enough to arrest man who killed her cat

A UFC fighter wants to know why police have yet to decide whether to arrest and extradite the suspect accused of burglarizing her house and killing her cat earlier this year.

Jessy Jess posted on Twitter that detectives told her and her roommate that they found fingerprints and identified a suspect but "there's no point arresting him 'for just a burglary.'" She also said the lead investigator had been ignoring them for weeks.

So LVMPD found prints, have a name and address for one of the men who robbed us and killed Dwight. But they said there’s no point arresting him “for just a burglary”

$30000 burglary and a murdered cat deserves an arrest I think? #JusticeForDwight — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) March 20, 2018

"I just want to see retribution for Dwight, man," she said, referring to the cat. "There's hashtags going around on social media called #JusticeforDwight. There's like whole Facebook pages about this cat, so I feel like there's a lot of people, not just us, that want to see him punished for what he did."

The fighter said these burglars cost her and her roommate more than $30,000. The gloves from her first professional fight were in her stolen gym bag. She would have given the gloves to her grandkids.

Dwight was the biggest loss. She said the cat was kicked so hard that his organs couldn't recover.

"When they found him, he was coughing up blood, and they took him to the vet, and they had to put him down straight away. He was in a lot of pain," Jessy Jess said. "I can picture exactly what happened. I can picture them walking in, and he would've gone up and tried to talk to them because that's the sort of cat that he was. It's not like he would have tried to attack anyone. Why would you do something like that? Why would you kick a cat that was just trying to say hello? You're already robbing our house in the first place!"

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the fighter's tweet, stating that the case is now in the hands of the Clark County District Attorney's office "for consideration of charges."

Not everyone who runs away from Nevada is extradited. Jessy Jess said she hopes this case doesn't prove that all criminals have to do is cross state lines to be safe from police in Las Vegas.

"I want to see the police do their job and I want to see the DA do their job," she said. "I'm going to be really vocal about this, because otherwise we might never hear from them. They might just brush it under the carpet, and then we get nothing ... They have a name and an address. Why wouldn't you go and do something about it?"

