Clark County Commissioners approve monorail extension

In a unanimous vote, the Clark County Commissioners approved a permit for a monorail station stop at Mandalay Bay.

The approval comes with a mile-long extension of the existing monorail system and would connect MGM Grand to Mandalay Bay.

“People will certainly see it crossing over Las Vegas Boulevard,” Commissioner Steve Sisolak said. “It’s going to go over the top of the Boulevard which will give it more exposure.”

The extension comes at a time when the transit system experienced a drop in sales.

The monorail logged more than 4 million rides in 2017, which is 124,000 rides less than the year before, according to the company’s website.

The Las Vegas Monorail Company told Sisolak the extension would help with sales. It’s also aligned with the construction of the Raiders Stadium.

“The monorail will hopefully provide transportation for several thousand people at these games,” Sisolak said. “If you could get 3,000 to 4,000 people, that is 5 or 6 percent of folks attending the game.”

The company said it wants to start construction on the extension in June 2018 and have it completed by Sept. 2020 - in time for the Raiders inaugural season in Las Vegas. It's unclear how the company will finance the project which is estimated to cost $110 million.

The extension comes with it’s risks, the Las Vegas Monorail Company filed for bankruptcy protection in Jan. 2010 after ticket sales were insufficient to repay the bonds that funded the project.

The company exited Chapter 11 proceedings in 2012.

