Celine Dion cancels upcoming shows at Caesars Palace citing health concerns

Celine Dion on Wednesday announced the cancellation of multiple upcoming shows at Caesars Palace.

The legendary Las Vegas performer posted on Facebook that shows from March 27 through April 18 at The Colosseum are cancelled while she deals with an ear condition. In a Facebook post, Team Celine posted the singer has a condition called Patulous Eustachian tube, "which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing."

The post said the singer has dealt with the condition for more than the past year, but now she will need minor surgery.

“My luck hasn’t been very good lately... I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens…. I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry," Dion said.

Performances are expected to resume on Tuesday, May 22. Tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded.

**SHOWS CANCELLED** We regret to inform you that the performances of Céline at @ColosseumatCP scheduled from March 27th through April 18th have been cancelled. Details here : https://t.co/cPqcbnJ8aU - TC — Celine Dion (@celinedion) March 21, 2018

