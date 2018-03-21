CCSD superintendent highlights successes in final 'State of Schools' address

The Clark County Schools' superintendent gave his final ‘State of Schools’ address Wednesday. Pat Skorkowsky is retiring in June.

In the address, he talked about some of the district’s achievements and what needs to be improved.

“I am thrilled to have spent 30 years in the Clark County School District,” he said.

In his final speech, addressing CCSD, Skorkowsky highlighted some of the strides schools have made, including the highest graduate rate in district history and leaps in Advanced Placement readiness.

“The magnet schools - that's something else I'm proud of,” he said. “We have literally the best magnet schools in the country. I will put that up against any superintendent.”

But Skorkowsky also pointed out what needs to change.

As of this school year, less than half of students can read proficiently by 3rd grade.

“Our publishing companies haven't kept up,” he said. “They haven't been able to provide quality materials to use.”

The superintendent also said school leaders need to continue developing plans for school safety.

“It is so hard to sleep at night, when you worry something might happen in one of our schools,” he said.

Skorkowsky said he does not believe arming teachers is the answer.

“We need to be very careful,” he said. “I’ve heard many statements of having armed teachers [that] if people know about it, they become an instant target.”

He also said he wants to see more training and protocol in place for staff, after several were accused of sexual misconduct.

“(The district needs to be) making sure that our teachers are behaving themselves; that they are working in a positive, professional way with our students and not crossing any lines,” he said.

Starting as a teacher 30 years ago, Skorkowsky said, “That’s the emotional part of it - that I'm going to miss the connection with the students.”

But he said he believes the board will choose a successful successor.

“It's going to be the person who meshes with our community that really comes in and gels and connects,” CCSD Board of Trustees president Deanna Wright said.

“I've done everything I possibly can to get this system set up,” Skorkowsky said. “And it's time for somebody who has a different skill set or a better skill set to come in and take it to the next level.”

As for the timeline for the search for a new superintendent, the Board of Trustees was not revealing many details.

They said finalists will be announced on April 6, ahead of interviews and public comment starting on April 12. They said they hope to name someone by the start of summer.

