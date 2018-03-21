Outage to affect services at Nevada DMVs

A Department of Homeland Security outage is expected to impact the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The DMV said Nevadans who use U.S. immigration documents as proof of identity will be unable to complete most driver's licenses or identification card transactions from Friday through Monday.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, will be updated its online verification service that DMV's use to verify immigration documents.

Therefore, the DMV will not be able to process and driver's license or identification cards, instruction permits and commercial driver's license that require the use of the verification service.

Documents that require the use of the program include:

Foreign passport

I-94 Arrival/Departure Record or stamp

US Visa

I-551 Permanent Resident Card

I-766 Employment Authorization Card

I-797 Notice of Action

Certificate of Citizenship

Certificate of Naturalization

In addition, those who rely on the documents will not be able to complete renewals, name change, or other changes of personal information.

The outage will not affect those who use U.S. birth certificates or passports as well as those who are applying for a driver authorization card.

