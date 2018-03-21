Rangers to crack down on glass, Styrofoam at Lake Mead

Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)

Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area won't be taking any breaks during Spring Break at the popular site.

Instead, they will be cracking down on those in possession of glass and Styrofoam at the park. Both have been prohibited since 2002 to reduce litter and prevent injuries to park visitors and wildlife.

Chief Ranger Adam Kelsey said they "have not seen a substantial reduction in the use of glass and Styrofoam." Adding, it continues to pose a safety and environmental hazard.

During enforcement, rangers will issue citations to all violators and banned items will be seized. The patrols will take place through March 24 and 25 as well as March 18 and 20. Violators will be fined up to $5,000.

