Rangers to crack down on glass, Styrofoam at Lake Mead - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Rangers to crack down on glass, Styrofoam at Lake Mead

Posted: Updated:
Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5) Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)
LAKE MEAD (FOX5) -

Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area won't be taking any breaks during Spring Break at the popular site. 

Instead, they will be cracking down on those in possession of glass and Styrofoam at the park. Both have been prohibited since 2002 to reduce litter and prevent injuries to park visitors and wildlife. 

Chief Ranger Adam Kelsey said they "have not seen a substantial reduction in the use of glass and Styrofoam." Adding, it continues to pose a safety and environmental hazard. 

During enforcement, rangers will issue citations to all violators and banned items will be seized. The patrols will take place through March 24 and 25 as well as March 18 and 20. Violators will be fined up to $5,000. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.