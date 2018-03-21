Texas man sentenced for Las Vegas-to-New Mexico kidnap case

A 32-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for stalking and abducting his ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas, chaining her to the floorboard of his van and driving her to New Mexico.

Jack William Morgan was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty in December of conspiracy and kidnapping.

A co-defendant, Samuel Brown, was previously sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty before trial to conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Brown identifies as a woman and uses the name Sophie.

Jurors were told that Morgan and Brown bound and gagged the woman in her apartment in January 2017 and drove the van toward a secluded cave in New Mexico.

New Mexico state and local police located the van on a highway near Albuquerque, where they arrested Morgan and Brown and rescued the woman.

