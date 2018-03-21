Woman arrested in connection with deadly Henderson hit-and-run

A 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Henderson on March 7.

Ashley Clinton was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the felony charge of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, and the misdemeanor charge of failure to render aid at an accident and driving with a suspended driver's license.

According to Henderson police, at about 8:30 p.m. on March 7 officers responded to the intersection of East Galleria Drive and Ward Drive where they located a woman lying on the road. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Wendy Rodriguez Figueredo, according to the Clark County coroner's office.

[RELATED: Woman dead after hit-and-run crash in Henderson]

The investigation indicated Figueredo was struck by a vehicle while walking across Galleria Drive. The driver, identified as Clinton, did not stop at the scene and did not call 911, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.