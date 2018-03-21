2018 Monster Jam World Finals XIX returns to Las Vegas

The dirt will be flying and the trucks will be bouncing over at Sam Boyd Stadium Friday and Saturday as the Monster Jam World Finals returns to Las Vegas.

Last year, more than 57,000 fans with attendees from 15 different countries and all 50 states witnessed the greatest Monster Jam truck racing and freestyle competition in the history of the sport. Fans can get up-close-and-personal with the Monster Jam trucks and drivers as they are granted more fan access to the stars of the show than any other live event. Tickets are available now by calling 702-739-FANS, online at UNLVTickets.com, or UNLVTickets outlets at Thomas and Mack Center box office or La Bonita Supermarkets.

Monster Jam World Finals XIX will be performing at Sam Boyd Stadium on:

Friday, March 23, 6:30 p.m. – Double Down Showdown and Racing Championship

Saturday, March 24, 6:30 p.m. – Freestyle Championship

The Pit Party features over 100 Monster Jam trucks and drivers, including all Monster Jam World Finals competitors. Drivers will sign autographs during designated times. Other highlights include interactive displays, various kids’ activities, Graffiti Zone, thrill acts, Monster Jam Ride Truck, photo opportunities, Main Stage interviews and contests, and more.

Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Admission is free to all fans possessing a Friday or two-day event ticket. Fans will be required to show their event ticket to enter.

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Admission is free to all fans possessing a Saturday or two-day event ticket. Fans will be required to show their event ticket to enter.

Monster Jam competitors are trained at Monster Jam University in mastering the skills of driving Monster Jam trucks. Approximately 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds. Built for short, high-powered bursts of speed, Monster Jam trucks generate 1,500 to 2,000 horsepower and are capable of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Monster Jam trucks can fly up to 125 to 130 feet (a distance greater than 14 cars side by side) and up to 35 feet in the air.

Monster Jam is one of the only sports where male and female world-class drivers, some generational rivals, are equals competing for the same championship on the same track. During Saturday night’s competition, fans in attendance will have the chance to vote for the winner of the Freestyle Championship by real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

