Police: 1 dead, another critically injured in east Las Vegas apartment robbery, shootout

One man is dead and another person was critically injured after a shootout at an east Las Vegas apartment Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Boulder Highway at 10:57 p.m. The shooting suspect entered the victim's home and tried to rob him. It's unknown who had what gun, but both people shot each other.

