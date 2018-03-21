1 killed, another critically injured in east Las Vegas apartment shootout

One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shootout Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road, at 10:57 p.m.

According to Lt. Ray Spencer, of Metro's Homicide Section, a man in his late teens or early 20s went to an apartment to buy drugs from a man in his 30s. There was some type of dispute inside the apartment and the man left. The man then returned to the apartment with a firearm and demanded drugs. The other man inside the apartment took out a gun and the two shot at each other.

The man who initially went to the apartment sustained a deadly gunshot wound and the other man was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, Spencer said.

A woman and child inside the apartment were not injured, Spencer said.

Spencer said there is no prior involving the two men at the apartment.

Police said the call originally came in as a reported robbery.

An investigation is ongoing.

