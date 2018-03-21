Route 91 festival bartenders: Short changed out of full pay

Bartenders who worked the Route 91 Harvest Festival said they were never fully compensated for the hours they worked, and that the company that hired them went out of business before paying the full amount.

“I do feel cheated,” Griffin Black said. Black worked as a barback all three nights of the festival. His wife Renee bartended.

Black said the couple was excited about the prospect of making the same amount of money as they did the year before.

“We made quite a bit in three days; $4,200 is a lot of money.”

Unlike 2016, 2017 was different.

“I was scared,” Black said. “I was trying to find Renee and help any one on my way out. We're very fortunate we made it.”

While grateful, Black said he and dozens of other bar workers each received $757 cash. It was a fraction of the money they actually earned over the three-day festival.

“I feel very disappointed right now,” Black said.

The owner of Roar staffing and production, the company that hired Black for the festival never responded to FOX5’s messages. According to the Labor Commissioners Office, Roar dissolved shortly after the festival.

“You guys let us down. We never let you down. We were there to work you didn’t see me walk off the job,” Black said.

Black said he’s disappointed about how the situation was handled.

Among Black’s concerns: he said he doesn’t believe the credit card tips were calculated properly.

”I think we'll never see (the money). It's been a long time since that event.”

Black said he was also skeptical about the actual number of bar workers who split the tips for the three nights.

“They were throwing out there was 215 (workers), Black said. “Somehow there got to be over a hundred more people when it came to being paid out.”

A former manager with Roar claims that number has always been more than 300 workers. Black called the whole situation dishonest, but said he and his wife plan to move forward. “I’m putting this behind me.”

Other bartenders said they are considering legal action.

The labor commissioners office said it received about 36 complaints about Roar, 17 complaints are under investigation and 19 were settled. The labor commissioners office has been investigating the labor practices at Roar and Backyard Barbecue Village.

