Coroner identifies woman killed in Henderson hit-and-run

The Clark County Coroner's office identified a woman killed in a hit and run in Henderson earlier this month. Wendy Rodriguez Figueredo, 21, died from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.

Police responded about 8:25 p.m. on March 6, to the intersection of Galleria Drive and Burns Avenue, Officer Scott Williams of the Henderson Police Department said, where a woman suffered serious to critical injuries.

Rodriguez Figueredo was transported to Sunrise Hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Police asked for the public's help to find the vehicle that struck her. It was described as a gray or silver 2004-2007 Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country. The vehicle likely sustained damage to the front and front passenger side, police said.

This was Henderson’s first traffic related fatality investigated in 2018.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

