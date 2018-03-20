Coroner identifies man who was killed in semi-truck crash and dragged half-mile in North Las Vegas

A NLVPD patrol car is on the scene of a fatal overnight crash March 16, 2018 (NLVPD / Twitter).

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man who was struck by a semi-truck and dragged a half-mile early Friday morning in North Las Vegas. Benjamin Alley, 36, died from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.

NLVPD officers responded to reports of a man down in the roadway on the Lake Mead Boulevard on-ramp near Interstate 15 around 2 a.m. Emergency crews pronounced Alley dead on the scene, a release said.

Officer Aaron Patty said the incident was originally being investigated as a hit and run, but officers later located the driver of a semi-truck who may have not known that he struck Alley near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard.

Patty said the semi-truck driver ran over Alley in a gas station parking lot near Las Vegas Boulevard near Lake Mead Boulevard and dragged his body about half-mile to the freeway on-ramp where his body was later found.

The 36-year-old driver of the semi-truck was located and cooperated with officers, Patty said. Police did not suspect alcohol and speed as factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

