HELP WANTED: CCSD holding job fairs to fill open positions

The search continues for Clark County School District to find quality teachers and staff, who will not only work in the school district but stay in the district as well. This week, CCSD recruiters scheduled job fairs in all four corners of the valley to fill vacancies in the district.

At the fairs, applicants can meet face-to-face with human resources officials and learn about the available positions and requirements for those openings. Candidates can fill out information cards, and computers will be available on site for people to begin their application process or check on an existing application.

"We are recruiting for all types of positions, including licensed personnel, substitute teachers and a number of support staff positions including food service and school front office positions," Director Tya Mathis-Coleman said. "We are looking to hire teachers, bus drivers and we have a number of vacant support staff positions to be filled as well," she said.

The fairs were scheduled for the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, March 20, Coronado High School, 3 - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 21, Northwest Career and Technical Academy, 4 - 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 22, Spring Valley High School, noon - 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 24, East Career and Technical Academy, 9 a.m. - noon

Anyone interested in learning more about teaching opportunities can visit www.teach.vegas or contact the Human Resources Division at 702-799-5427.

The hiring event at Coronado High today just kicked off and a line is already forming. pic.twitter.com/IJCVJSLdcX — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) March 20, 2018

