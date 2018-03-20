Former CCSD cheer coach charged with child abuse, lewdness

A former high school cheer coach was charged with two counts of lewdness and and two counts of felony child abuse.

Joshua Balelo, 29, was remanded into custody by the order of a District court judge. Balelo was a cheer coach at Spring Valley High School from Aug. 2013 to Sept. 2017, the Clark County School District Police Department said.

CCSD said an investigation determined Balelo had inappropriate contact with two students. He was a paid coach with CCSD and was fired in Sept. 2017, when the investigation began.

