Former CCSD cheer coach charged with child abuse, lewdness - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Former CCSD cheer coach charged with child abuse, lewdness

Posted: Updated:
Joshua Balelo (Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) Joshua Balelo (Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A former high school cheer coach was charged with two counts of lewdness and and two counts of felony child abuse.

Joshua Balelo, 29, was remanded into custody by the order of a District court judge. Balelo was a cheer coach at Spring Valley High School from Aug. 2013 to Sept. 2017, the Clark County School District Police Department said.

CCSD said an investigation determined Balelo had inappropriate contact with two students. He was a paid coach with CCSD and was fired in Sept. 2017, when the investigation began.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.