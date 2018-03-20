Luxury dog homes to benefit homeless in southern Nevada

Las Vegas builders created luxury dog homes that are being auctioned off to help fight homelessness. (FOX5)

Some lucky dogs in the valley are in for a treat! Las Vegas builders created luxury dog homes that are being auctioned off to help fight homelessness. HomeAid Southern Nevada hosted their Barkitecture event, which is a designer doghouse competition.

Eleven builders from the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association designed the unique doghouses. Some have solar panels, pools, garage doors, indoor outdoor living and even LED lights!

They're being auctioned off and all of the proceeds will benefit HomeAid, which is a charity that helps homeless people get off the streets.

"In our industry where we build new homes, I think it's just as important to provide homes to people that are in transitional phases or just affordable housing,” KB Home Builder Brian Kunec said.

“We have a homeless problem. We have one across the United States, we have a big one here in southern Nevada and as builders, what we do is we build things. So why not rehab and build for transitional homeless people?” executive director of HomeAid Southern Nevada and the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association Nat Hodgson said.

The homes are expected displayed all over downtown Summerlin for the next two months. Bidding starts at $250 per home. To bid online, click here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.