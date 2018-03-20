Teen passenger killed in stolen car identified after Henderson crash

An NHP Trooper analyzes the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead March 18, 2018 (FOX5).

The Hyundai SUV was struck with such force that it rolled over, NHP said (Jason Burtaczuk / NHP).

A teen passenger killed in a crash early Sunday morning was identified. The Clark County Coroner's Office said 16-year-old Daniel Armondo Torres died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers said just after 3:30 Sunday morning, a group of teenagers was driving a stolen Toyota RAV4. Troopers said the driver was speeding, ran a red light near Pecos Road and I-215 and crashed into Jonathan's Helmbold's car. Torres was a passenger in the stolen sport utility vehicle.

Family members said Jonathan Helmbold, 47, was on his way home from work early Sunday morning when his car was hit by a speeding driver. Jonathan died at the scene.

"I'm really still in a state of shock. I can't believe it," Jonathan's mom, Nancy Helmbold said. "He was loved by everybody that knew him ... a very kind-hearted man, much loved."

Nancy said she saw the crash on the news Sunday night.

"I remember praying, as I always do. When I see these accidents, I prayed to God my son wasn't involved," Nancy said.

On Monday morning, she woke up to a message from the Clark County Coroner's Office.

"I was terrified. The minute you hear 'coroner's office' and somebody saying they want to talk to Jonathan's family, I knew what was going on," she added.

Nancy said the 47-year-old coached youth basketball and someday wanted to adopt a child. He worked at Harrah's and spent years in the Valley's gaming industry. Jonathan was finishing up his master's degree at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with hopes of teaching gaming.

"He loved teaching, he was an extremely caring man, that I loved," Nancy said.

And she said, even though she was still in shock, she took comfort in knowing that her son understood that love.

"I told him every time I talked to him that I loved him. and he would return it. I know in my heart that he knew it when he died."

