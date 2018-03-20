UNLV to hire chief operating officer

The University of Nevada Las Vegas, Nevada is searching for a chief operating officer to work with President Len Jessup.

Chancellor Thom Reilly, of the Nevada System of Higher Education, said in a statement that Jessup received a written evaluation from him that outlined what he believed to be accomplishments and areas to address. Adding, he noted concerns with the UNLV's "operational deficiencies."

The exact details of the evaluation or discussions were not released.

Citing policy, Reilly said each president undergoes a periodic evaluation in the year preceding the final year of their contract.

To address some issues he cited with the university, Reilly said he will work with Jessup to hire a COO to work with him.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.