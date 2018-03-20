Woman killed in rear-end crash at Russell and Pecos

Las Vegas Metro police said a 28-year-old woman died in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at 1:37 p.m. at Russell Road and Pecos Road.

Citing evidence at the scene, video surveillance and witness statements, police said a Hyundai Tuscon was traveling west on East Russell Road and stopped for a red traffic signal at South Pecos Road. The Honda Civic, driven by the 28-year-old woman, was traveling East on Russell Road approaching the Hyundai and failed to stop. She struck the rear of the Hyundai.

Both drivers were taken to Sunrise Hospital where the 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead. The 80-year-old driver of the Hyundai sustained minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.