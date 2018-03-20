Deadly crash under investigation near Russell and Pecos - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Deadly crash under investigation near Russell and Pecos

A deadly crash shut down Pecos Road and Russell Road on March 20, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5) A deadly crash shut down Pecos Road and Russell Road on March 20, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)
(Jason Westerhaus/FOX5) (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the incident at 1:37 p.m. at Russell Road and Pecos Road. 

According to police, the crash involved a Honda CR-V and a Kia sport utility vehicle. 

Road restrictions are in place in the area. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

