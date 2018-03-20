Deadly crash under investigation near Russell and Pecos

A deadly crash shut down Pecos Road and Russell Road on March 20, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at 1:37 p.m. at Russell Road and Pecos Road.

According to police, the crash involved a Honda CR-V and a Kia sport utility vehicle.

Road restrictions are in place in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further details were not immediately released.

