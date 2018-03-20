Ex-guard sentenced to prison in drug supply case in Nevada

A 29-year-old former Nevada state prison guard has been sentenced to one to four years behind bars for supplying methamphetamine to an inmate at a facility outside Las Vegas.

George McMurry's attorney, Jack Buchanan, said Tuesday that his client quickly accepted responsibility and pleaded guilty to felony charges in November.

Buchanan sought probation, but Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt sentenced McMurry to prison on charges of furnishing a controlled substance to a state prisoner and transport of a controlled substance.

Nevada Department of Corrections records show that McMurry was a prison guard from March 2014 to May 2016.

State Attorney General Adam Laxalt says the smuggling was detected in early 2016 during corrections inspector monitoring of inmate telephone calls at

Southern Desert Correctional Center.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.